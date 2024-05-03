Prayer meets, strikes as Manipur marks grim yr

Prayer meetings, rallies and shutdowns were held in various parts of the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo dominated hill districts of Manipur on Friday to mark one year of the start of ethnic clashes between the two communities. Ecumenical Commission of Archdiocese of Delhi during a light candle vigil for Manipur, at Sacred Heart cathedral, in New Delhi, on Friday. (PTI)

Security measures were beefed up ahead of the first anniversary of the violence as the state, strife-torn and divided, continues to count the cost of its most violent year. In recent days, gunfights have resumed among armed village volunteers from both sides leading to injuries and deaths.

“Personnel from state police and central armed police forces (CAPF) have been posted in strategic locations and a check of vehicles is underway to ensure that there is no breach of peace,” said a senior police officer asking not to be named.

Since May 3 last year, the northeastern state has witnessed clashes that have claimed at least 225 lives and uprooted around 50,000 people from both sides, many of whom are still living in relief centres. There are clear divisions on the ground with members of one community not allowed to enter areas where the other is in majority; and gunfights, arson, and deaths have been reported between occasional breaks.

An order by the Manipur high court passed on March 27, 2023, directing the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list is believed to be one of the main triggers for the conflict. In February this year, the HC deleted the offending paragraph of its original judgment, accepting that it was based on a wrong reading of the law.

Protests in the valley

On Friday, seven Meitei women shaved their heads at an open ground in Sekmai in Imphal West district and took out a cycle rally to the Kangla Fort nearly 20km away in Imphal West to mark the occasion. The event was organised by Koujengleima Youth Development Organisation (KYDO).

The seven protesters sat on stools in a row in silence as their heads were shaved. They later put on black robes, prayed for those from the community who have lost their lives in the past year, and then began their cycle rally to Kangla Fort.

In the Bishnupur district of Imphal Valley, a commemoration event was held at Moirang College, where hundreds gathered to pay homage to those who lost their lives, suffered injuries, or went missing over the past year.

The Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS), an Imphal-based conglomeration of civil society groups, organised a state-level convention at Yangoi Nighthou community hall in Bishnupur district to deliberate on the ongoing conflict and ways to help those affected. The group asked residents to light a flamed torch in front of their homes in the evening.

In Imphal, the coordinating committee on Manipur integrity (COCOMI), a Meitei organisation, held an event titled “365 days of Chin Kuki Nacro Terrorist Aggression in Manipur” at the Palace Ground.

Displaced Meiteis from Moreh and Churachandpur, who are living at a relief camp in Akampat area of Imphal East district took out a peaceful rally from the camp to Singjamei Bazar. They later staged a sit-in protest seeking abrogation of suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki terror groups and implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

Stirs across the divide

On the other side of the divide, in the Kuki-Zo dominated districts of the state, a complete shutdown was imposed on Friday in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) respectively.

The organisations marked the day as one of remembrance for those killed. Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of all Kuki tribes in the state, observed the day as “Kuki-Zo Awakening Day”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ITLF asked people to hoist a black flag in their homes directed to all businesses, institutions and markets to remain closed as a mark of respect and home to the “fallen heroes”.

The organisation held an event at the Wall of Remembrance located near the Churachandpur district commissioner’s office, and a condolence service at the cemetery where the families of the deceased laid floral tributes. Mass prayers were held across the district, candles were lit in houses, and a candle-light vigil was organised.

In Kangpokpi district, a remembrance ceremony was held at the cemetery for those killed in the past year at Phaijang. Speeches, prayers and floral tributes to those killed marked the event.

KIM also submitted a four-point memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating the demand for a “permanent political solution” by creating a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people, measures to ensure safety of Kuki-Zo people, and recovery of bodies of those missing.

“The memorandum is submitted as an ultimate appeal to the Government of India urging a shift in focus and attention towards the plight of the Kuki-Zo people who have endured systemic oppression and persecution under the Manipur state government,” a statement issued by KIM read.

Since the ethnic violence started, arms and ammunition have been looted from government armories and police stations. With nearly 4,500 of the around 6,500 looted arms still in hands of civilians, and gunfights between both sides breaking out frequently, peace remains a distant dream despite the protests and prayers.