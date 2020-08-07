e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pregnant woman dies in Manipur, family claims she was turned away by 5 hospitals

Pregnant woman dies in Manipur, family claims she was turned away by 5 hospitals

The state authorities have ordered an enquiry into the incident by constituting a two-men probe panel. The committee will submit its report within one week to the health department.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 07:52 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Imphal
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh after inaugurating a 300-bed Covid-19 care centre in Imphal West District on Monday.
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh after inaugurating a 300-bed Covid-19 care centre in Imphal West District on Monday.(ANI Photo)
         

A young pregnant woman in Manipur died on Thursday allegedly due to denial of medical services at five hospitals, including two government-run institutes, her family members claimed.

The woman, identified as Kanpatliu Kamei (20), wife of Roshan Balang (25) of Puichi village under Noney district of Manipur, passed away at the gate of a private hospital in Imphal around 4 am, according to family members.

They said that Kanpatliu, accompanied by her mother, a woman relative and husband, arrived at Senapati district hospital for the delivery at around 2 pm on August 5. However, they were referred to a different hospital in Imphal around 10.30 pm, the family members said.

Subsequently, they drove to Imphal by hiring a vehicle. When the woman reached JNIMS, a government-run hospital in Imphal East district around 12.30 am, the family members claimed she was denied medical services. They later went to RIMS, another government hospital in Imphal West district, followed by three more private hospitals. But, the hospitals kept denying them medical services citing unavailability of doctors even though the patient possessed Covid-19 negative test results, the family members claimed.

At the last private hospital they went to, the pregnant woman died at the entrance of the building, the family members added.

The state authorities ordered an enquiry into the incident on Thursday by constituting a two-men probe panel. The committee led by Additional Director (Plg) Medical Directorate will submit their report within a week to the health department.

In another development, based on the report that many health care facilities are denying service to patients due to Covid-19 pandemic, Principal Secretary (Health & Family welfare) also issued an order on Thursday directing all government and private hospitals to ensure that all patients who reach their facility are attended to promptly, especially the emergency and time-bound cases.

Sharing the government order on his Facebook page, chief minister N Biren Singh wrote on Thursday, “All government and private hospitals should attend to all patients. Any violation will be viewed very severely and action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Manipur Nursing Home & Clinical Registration Act, 1992 etc.”

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Covid-19: Tracing India’s journey to two million cases
Covid-19: Tracing India’s journey to two million cases
Donald Trump imposes US ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 days
Donald Trump imposes US ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 days
Govt gone missing: Rahul targets Centre as India crosses 2 mn Covid-19 cases
Govt gone missing: Rahul targets Centre as India crosses 2 mn Covid-19 cases
Has Mandir edged out Mandal agenda?
Has Mandir edged out Mandal agenda?
Astute political skills may be key for new J&K L-G Manoj Sinha
Astute political skills may be key for new J&K L-G Manoj Sinha
We’re ready for an influx of students from private to govt schools: Sisodia
We’re ready for an influx of students from private to govt schools: Sisodia
Recovered Covid patients return to hospitals with respiratory illnesses
Recovered Covid patients return to hospitals with respiratory illnesses
‘I broke Yuvraj’s back’: Akhtar recalls wrestling incidents with cricketers
‘I broke Yuvraj’s back’: Akhtar recalls wrestling incidents with cricketers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In