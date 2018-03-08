Preparations underway for Tripura’s new government swearing-in on Friday

Preparations are in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony of Tripura’s first ever Bharatiya Janata Party government on Friday at the Assam Rifles Ground in state capital Agartala.

Biplab Kumar Deb would be administered the oath of office as the northeastern state’s chief minister by governor Tathagata Roy along with his deputy Jishnu Dev Varma and cabinet colleagues. Names of the probable cabinet ministers are likely to be declared on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah, members of party’s parliamentary board, other central ministers and chief ministers of the BJP-ruling states would attend the oath-taking ceremony.

The ceremony will be open to common people for the first time.

“Entry gates for respective newly-elected MLAs, scribes and invitees and also the common people have been finalised. Security has been deployed and common vehicular movements will be restricted,” West District’s magistrate Milind Ramteke said.

Officials said that bamboo fences have been erected on both sides of the road from the Agartala airport until the venue.

The West district administration has extended prohibitory orders from 8pm on Thursday till 6am on Wednesday in certain areas falling under the jurisdiction of 14 police stations to avoid any untoward incident.

The prohibitory orders, however, would not be applicable to government employees, security personnel and socio-cultural gatherings like worship, marriage ceremony etc.

Officials said if anyone violates the order, stern action would be taken against them under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The BJP and alliance partner, the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), scripted history last week by winning the Tripura assembly polls with a two-thirds majority in the state to unseat the 25-year-old Left Front government, ensuring India would now have 15 chief ministers from the party.