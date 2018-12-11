Upendra Kushwaha’s resignation accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha from the Union Council of Ministers. Kushwaha had sent in his resignation on Monday.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Upendra Kushwaha from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect,” an official communique said.

After resigning from the Council of Ministers, Kushwaha also quit the BJP-led NDA charging Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying Bihar.

The RLSP chief also said Modi has been pursuing an “opaque style of functioning and a non-democratic leadership style”.

Kushwaha, who is the second BJP ally to quit the Modi government after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), said in a long letter that the Union Cabinet “has been reduced to a mere rubber stamp”.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 12:22 IST