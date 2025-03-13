President grants sanction for probe against Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday granted sanction to Delhi's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) under Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act, to initiate a formal probe against Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in connection with irregularities in the construction of school rooms/buildings by the Delhi government. Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia(Vipin Kumar/HT File)

Sisodia was the education minister, while Jain was the PWD minister.

Section 17A was inserted in the Prevention of Corruption Act by the Centre in July 2018 through an amendment, making it mandatory for police, CBI or any other agency dealing with corruption offences to seek prior approval for conducting any “enquiry” or “inquiry” or “investigation” into any corruption-related offences.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), in a report dated February 17, 2020, highlighted "glaring irregularities" in the construction of over 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools by the Public Works Department (PWD).

According to a PTI report, the Delhi government's vigilance directorate in 2022 recommended a probe into the alleged scam and submitted a report to the chief secretary.

