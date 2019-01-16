Amid row, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dinesh Maheshwari appointed to Supreme Court

The government on Wednesday appointed Karnataka high court chief justice Dinesh Maheswari and Delhi high court judge Sanjiv Khanna as judges Supreme Court, according to a notification by the Ministry of Law and Justice. The order, issued after President Ram Nath Kovind’s nod, was issued on the recommendation of the country’s five top judges that created a flutter in the legal fraternity.

Karnataka High Court Chief justice Dinesh Maheshwari was recently overlooked for elevation and the Delhi High Court’s justice Sanjeev Khanna is junior to many sitting Chief Justices and puisne judges of the high courts. That the recommendation to appoint the two judges had come from the collegium after the government did not implement its earlier recommendation has added fuel to the controversy.

Former judge of the Delhi high court justice Kailash Gambhir was among the first to speak out against the fresh recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The retired judge had a ‘black day’ for the Indian judiciary and appealed to President Kovind to hold back his approval and “let another historical blunder be committed.” The decision, Gambhir says, casts aspersions on the intellect, merit and integrity of all those who have been superseded.

Hours before news of the presidential approval emerged, the Bar Council of India also waded into the row. In a rare resolution, the Bar Council of India urged the Supreme Court collegium to recall its 10 January recommendation for Justice Khanna and Justice Maheshwari.

Before the BCI, a top body of lawyers, made a statement protesting the decision of the collegium, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul of the Supreme Court also wrote a note to the Chief Justice and other members of the collegium - Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde, NV Ramana and Arun Mishra.

He is learnt to have argued against the decision to ignore the seniority of Chief Justices of the High Courts of Rajasthan and Delhi, Pradeep Nandrajog and Rajendra Menon, respectively.

Sources said Justice Kaul was of the view that wrong signal would go out if the two Chief Justices, who are up in the seniority list than Justice Khanna, would be left out for elevation as apex court judges.

The top court is presently functioning with 26 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 31, leaving five clear vacancies.

