e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / President Kovind felicitates 16 achievers on Women’s Day

President Kovind felicitates 16 achievers on Women’s Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday honoured 16 women with the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ to recognise their exceptional work towards women empowerment, a release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

india Updated: Mar 09, 2020 04:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karthyayini Amma receives 'Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019' on International Women's Day from President Ram Nath Kovind, as First Lady Savita Kovind, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman look on, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center in New Delhi, Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Karthyayini Amma receives 'Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019' on International Women's Day from President Ram Nath Kovind, as First Lady Savita Kovind, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman look on, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center in New Delhi, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (PTI photo)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday honoured 16 women with the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ to recognise their exceptional work towards women empowerment, a release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The award, instituted by the Union ministry of women and child development, ceremony is held on March 8 every year to mark the International Women’s Day and recognise the contribution of the awardees towards women empowerment.

Flight lieutenants Avani Chaturvedi, Mohana Singh and Bhawana Kanth, who became the country’s first women fighter pilots to take a solo flight in a MiG-21 last year, were among the awardees.

The decision to allow women to fly warplanes was taken on an experimental basis in 2015 for a period of five years. At present, the Indian Air Force has nine women fighter pilots.

At 26, Chaturvedi is the youngest awardee this year.

The oldest awardee is Bhageerathi Amma (105). Amma cleared the Class IV literacy equivalent examination last November. The examination is conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission in Malayalam, mathematics and environment studies. She is the oldest literacy equivalent learner under the mission.

The second winner from Kerala is Karthyayini Amma (98), who appeared for the fourth standard equivalency course under the Kerala Literacy Mission in August 2018, and scored 98%.

The awardees also included the 103-year-old Mann Kaur (known as Miracle from Chandigarh) who started her athletic career at the age of 93 and has won several top honours at international events in her age category. She set a record by becoming the world’s fastest centenarian at the American Masters Game in 2016.

The President also honoured Tashi and Nungshi Malik, the first female twins to scale Mount Everest in 2013.

Before the award presentation ceremony, a special screening of ‘Swachh Bharat – India’s Sanitation Story’ was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“This short film showcases the massive behaviour change that occurred across rural India under the Swachh Bharat Mission, and the role that women played in leading over 55 crore people to shun the age-old practice of open defecation,” the release said.

tags
top news
Kerala on high alert after 5 fresh coronavirus cases
Kerala on high alert after 5 fresh coronavirus cases
Bangladesh postpones events after detecting 3 coronavirus cases
Bangladesh postpones events after detecting 3 coronavirus cases
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
5 new Kerala infections take total toll of coronavirus cases in India to 39
5 new Kerala infections take total toll of coronavirus cases in India to 39
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news