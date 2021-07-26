President Kovind pays tributes to Kargil martyrs at war memorial in Baramulla

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday offered tributes to soldiers, including those who laid down their lives in Kargil War in 1999, at Dagger War Memorial in north Kashmir’s Baramulla. The President was scheduled attend a function at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh, on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas but that had to be cancelled owing to bad weather.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Kovind laid a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial, Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, to pay tributes to all soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the nation,” said the official Twitter handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President was accompanied by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and Lieutenant General DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps. At the Dagger War Memorial, President Kovind said the nation salutes the soldiers and officers who safeguard the borders in the most hostile terrains under adverse weather conditions. “They have scripted exceptional stories of indomitable courage, bravery and sacrifice,” he said.

Along with L-G Sinha, the President then visited High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), at the ski resort of Gulmarg and interacted with officers and jawans of the school and Chinar Corps.

“I was happy to interact with the soldiers. I wish them success in their endeavours to provide safety and security to our country,” the President said in a message at the school. HAWS is one of the premier institutions established to train Indian soldiers.

The President arrived in Srinagar on Sunday on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On July 27, Kovind will address the 19th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre. He will be travelling back on July 28.

Meanwhile, the 22nd anniversary to celebrate the victory of 1999 Kargil war was held at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras. The army said the ceremony was held with chief guest RK Mathur, L-G of Ladakh, offering his tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath.

“This year’s Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration was unique as it coincided with the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame’ reaching the Kargil War Memorial. The journey of the Victory Flame across the country commemorates 50 years of triumph in the 1971 Indo-Pak War,” said Col Emron Musavi, PRO (Defence) Srinagar.

The proceedings commenced with the reception of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame’ at the Kargil War Memorial by General Bipin Rawat, chief of defence staff, in the presence of Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC-in-C Northern Command and other commanders , gallantry awardees, next of kin of martyrs and civil dignitaries.