President Murmu makes big announcement on Ayushman Bharat scheme. Details here

All citizens aged above 70 years will be provided free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, President Droupadi Murmu announced on Thursday. President Droupadi Murmu during the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI )

The president made the announcement while addressing a joint session of the Parliament in New Delhi.

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is a national public health insurance scheme of the central government, which aims at providing coverage for low-income earners in the country.

It is a centrally sponsored scheme and is jointly funded by both the Union government and the states.

In Thursday's address, Murmu said that under the AB-PMJAY, free health services are being provided to 55 crore beneficiaries.

“My government is providing free health services to 55 crore beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The opening of 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country is also progressing at a fast pace,” she said.

Murmu added: “Further, the Government is going to take yet another decision in this area. Now all the elderly above 70 years of age will also be covered and get benefit of free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.”

She also said that India is helping create a healthy world by promoting AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy).

"The prestige of this great legacy of the country is continuously rising in the world. By promoting yoga and AYUSH, India is helping create a healthy world,” the President said.

Further, the president added that India today is the first responder in any crisis and has become a strong voice of the Global South.

“Due to its human-centric approach, India today is the first responder in any crisis and has become a strong voice of the Global South. India has been at the forefront in safeguarding humanity; be it the Corona crisis or an earthquake or a war,” Murmu said.