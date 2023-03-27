President Murmu on two-day Bengal visit from today

President Droupadi Murmu will start a two-day visit to West Bengal on Monday, her maiden tour to the state after taking oath, where she will pay tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Rabindranath Tagore. President Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo)

An official statement said the President will visit Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata on Monday to pay homage to Netaji. She will also attend a civic reception, hosted in her honour at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, the same evening.

According to a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President will also visit Santiniketan to attend the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati. Later in the day, she will pay respect to Rabindranath Tagore at his house, Jorasanko Thakurbari.

On Tuesday, President Murmu will visit Belur Math. “She will also grace the celebration of the completion of 80 years of UCO Bank in Kolkata,” the release said. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and President Murmu will be sharing the stage at the event.

On March 19, President Murmu visited the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district. “Visiting the iconic Vivekananda Rock memorial is a memorable experience for me. I marvel at the greatness of the late Eknath Ranade Ji who was behind the building of the spiritually charged complex”, tweeted the President’s official Twitter handle.