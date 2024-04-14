 President, PM, CM greet people of Odisha on Odia New year | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
President, PM, CM greet people of Odisha on Odia New year

PTI |
Apr 14, 2024 12:50 PM IST

President, PM, CM greet people of Odisha on Odia New year

Bhubaneswar, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of 'Odia New Year' and 'Maha Bishuba Sankranti' on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Murmu in a post on X said: "On the occasion of Pana Sankranti, I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Odisha and those living abroad. Pana Sankranti or Maha Bishuba Sankranti is celebrated with joy across Odisha. I wish the dear brothers and sisters of Odisha a happy and prosperous Odia New Year, a symbol of cultural richness. and I pray for the prosperity of the people of the state."

Modi also wished the people of Odisha on Odia New Year and in a post on X said: "Best wishes on Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year. We take great pride in the wonderful Odia culture. I pray that the year ahead is full of happiness and success. May all your dreams be fulfilled as well and may everyone be healthy."

Patnaik said: "My heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion of Maha Bishuba Sankranti and Odia New Year. May the immense mercy of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath fill everyone's life with happiness and prosperity."

Marking the celebration of the Maha Bishuba Sankranti, special rituals are held at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. The newly-prepared almanac is read before the sibling deities of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath.

The people observe fast and offer new clothes, 'pana' to the deities at different temples. The pana is prepared by mixing water, jaggery, yoghurt and spices having cooling properties.

The day is also observed as the birthday of Lord Hanuman.

The people also observe Jhamu Jatra. The people observing Jhamu are called 'Patua' or holy devotees. They end the ritual on the day by walking barefoot on burning charcoal as a part of their penance and to express gratitude to the goddess for having fulfilled their wishes.

The Maha Bishuba Sankranti is observed in different names in various regions of the state, while it is called 'Chadak Parva' in North Odisha, the same is called 'Danda Nata' in the southern region of the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

India News / President, PM, CM greet people of Odisha on Odia New year
