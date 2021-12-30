e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / President Ram Nath Kovind to confer Digital India Awards today

President Ram Nath Kovind to confer Digital India Awards today

The National Informatics Centre, under Ministry of Electronics and IT, has been conducting the biennial Digital India Awards to promote innovation in eGovernance and digital transformation of government service delivery mechanism.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 09:28 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
President Ram Nath Kovind will virtually confer the Digital India Awards 2020 on December 30 via video conferencing, according to an official statement
President Ram Nath Kovind will virtually confer the Digital India Awards 2020 on December 30 via video conferencing, according to an official statement(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind will virtually confer the Digital India Awards 2020 on December 30 via video conferencing, according to an official statement.

Digital India Awards honour exemplary initiatives and practices in digital governance.

In line with Digital India’s vision, this is the first time that the entire process of the Digital India Awards is being conducted online from nominations to screening to the award ceremony, the official release said.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC), under Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), has been conducting the biennial Digital India Awards to promote innovation in eGovernance and digital transformation of government service delivery mechanism.

Minister for Communications and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and IT secretary Ajay Sawhney and other dignitaries would attend the virtual event.

The Digital India Awards 2020 have been announced under six categories including `Innovation in Pandemic’.

The award in this particular category would felicitate a government entity which has developed an outstanding, innovative digital solution to enable the citizens to undertake various activities with ease during the time of pandemic, in areas including communication, health, education, travel or for ensuring continuity of government services.

Other categories include Excellence in Digital Governance, Open Data Champion, and Exemplary Product.

In addition, Jury Choice Award will be conferred to honour excellence in design and implementation of National Public Digital Platform.

“Central Government Ministries /Departments /Offices /Institutions, State Government Departments /Offices /Institutions, District Administrations and Indian Missions Abroad were eligible to apply for the Digital India Awards. A project could be nominated for more than one category,” the release said.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
Ram Temple: New technique likely to be adopted for construction of foundation
Ram Temple: New technique likely to be adopted for construction of foundation
Man slips into coma due to blood clots in brain after Covid-19, recovers
Man slips into coma due to blood clots in brain after Covid-19, recovers
New Year eve’s celebrations in Kolkata come under HC scanner
New Year eve’s celebrations in Kolkata come under HC scanner
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In