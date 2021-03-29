President Ram Nath Kovind, Union ministers greet country on Holi

President Ram Nath Kovind took to the microblogging site Twitter to wish the citizens of the country on the occasion of Holi. Greeting the people on the occasion of the festival of colors, he wished it strengthens the spirit of nationalism.

“Greetings to all fellow citizens on Holi. The festival of colours, Holi, is a festival of social harmony which brings about joy, delight and hope in the lives of people. May this festival further strengthen the spirit of nationalism which is integral to our cultural diversity,” President Ram Nath Kovind wished in a tweet in Hindi as well.

Greetings to all fellow citizens on Holi. The festival of colours, Holi, is a festival of social harmony which brings about joy, delight and hope in the lives of people. May this festival further strengthen the spirit of nationalism which is integral to our cultural diversity. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 29, 2021

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished the country on the day of festival of colors.

The Union home minister Amit Shah greeting the people of the country wished that the festival of colours brings in unity, goodwill, peace and happiness to all.

“Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. This great festival of color, unity, and goodwill brings happiness, peace and good luck to all of you,” Shah’s tweet, in Hindi, read.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh used a picture message to wish the nation on Holi and added a tweet saying, “Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours bless you with happiness, health & prosperity.”

The minister for railways Piyush Goyal also greeted the people of the country on the festival which is celebrated with colours and sweets. Goyal on the occasion wished the citizens with happiness and joy all year long.

उत्साह और उमंग से भरे होली पर्व की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनायें।



यह पर्व आपके जीवन में खुशियां और प्रसन्नता लेकर आए, तथा आपके जीवन का हर दिन इस उत्सव की तरह, हमेशा हर्ष और उल्लास से भरा रहे। pic.twitter.com/GBdbMeSWIB — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 29, 2021

Holi marks the arrival of spring season and is celebrated differently in different parts of the country. However, this year various states have imposed restrictions on gathering of people for celebrations as the country has been reporting a steep increase in the number of new coronavirus cases daily.