President to member of Congress: Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio

Within minutes of his ‘farewell note’ to party workers indicating the finality of his decision to resign, Congress president Rahul Gandhi changed his twitter bio.

Gandhi, who quit on May 25 following his party’s poor show in the Lok Sabha elections, changed the bio (the 160 word introduction of the account holder) from ‘President Indian National Congress’ to ‘Member of the Indian National Congress’ within minutes of reaching out to workers and supporters citing his reasons for resigning as Congress chief.

In his note, Gandhi said he was quitting to share accountability for the poor 52-seat performance of the party in parliamentary elections also hinted that several other leaders will also have to share blame.

“Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party,” Rahul Gandhi said in the signed note that he put out on Twitter.

Gandhi, who took over the party reins from his mother Sonia Gandhi in 2017, added that it was an honour to serve the Congress party, “whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love. As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election.”

In his note, Gandhi also said the party needed to ‘radically transform itself’. “I will, of course, continue to fight for the ideals of the Congress Party with all my strength. I am available to the party whenever they require my services, input or advice. To those who support the Congress ideology, especially our dedicated and beloved karyakarta, I have absolute faith in our future and the utmost love for you,” he wrote.

As per party constitution, Motilal Vora, 90, currently the grand old party’s general secretary in-charge of administration, is likely to be the interim president.

According to the Congress constitution, the party’s senior most general secretary will take over as its interim chief in case of a resignation by the incumbent.

“In the event of any emergency by reason of any cause such as the death or resignation of the President elected as above, the senior-most general secretary will discharge the routine functions of the President until the Working Committee appoints a provisional President pending the election of a regular President by the AICC,” the party constitution says.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 18:03 IST