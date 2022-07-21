Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu leads after first round of counting concludes

The first round of counting for the presidential polls concluded with Droupadi Murmu leading against opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The counting that began around 1:30pm is set to be completed by Thursday evening.

According to Rajya Sabha secretary general PC Mody, 15 votes have been found invalid so far. The total valid votes were 748 with a value of 523600 and this is for the MPs alone.

Murmu got 540 votes with a value of 378000 while Yashwant Sinha received 208 votes with a value of 145600.

The ruling NDA that has numbers stacked on its side is buoyant about the imminent win of its nominee Murmu who is contesting against the opposition candidate Sinha.

“We are very confident that she will have a wider margin that President Kovind who had won about 65% of the total votes in 2017. It will not be a surprise if she bags around 70% of the total votes,” a senior BJP functionary said.

The total votes of the electoral college were 10.86 lakh.

The NDA had 5,33,751 votes but now the support has swelled beyond 6,52,000 votes. The BJP has 303 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 91 in the Rajya Sabha.

After the results are announced, the election commissioners led by the chief election commissioner will present the election certificate to the winner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by senior ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Prahlad Joshi, and leaders of both the Houses are expected to visit the winning candidate following the official declaration of results.

The new President will be sworn in on July 25 in the central hall of Parliament.

According to functionaries aware of the details, the Chief Justice of India will administer the oath to the new President.

After the oath ceremony, the new President will accompany the outgoing President Ramnath Kovind to his new official residence at 12 Janpath in the national Capital.

