IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / President's Rule imposed in Puducherry, Assembly kept in suspended animation
V Narayanasamy resigned ahead of a floor test to prove his majority weeks before assembly elections are due in the Union Territory. (Agency File Phot)
V Narayanasamy resigned ahead of a floor test to prove his majority weeks before assembly elections are due in the Union Territory. (Agency File Phot)
india news

President's Rule imposed in Puducherry, Assembly kept in suspended animation

The Union Cabinet had approved the imposition of emergency on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:43 PM IST

Days after Congress-led government lost power in Puducherry following a spate of resignations by party MLAs, President's Rule was imposed in the union territory on Thursday. A notification imposing the President's Rule in Puducherry was issued by the Union home ministry on Thursday. The union territory's Assembly has been kept under suspended animation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was blamed for the fall of the government by former chief minister V Narayanasamy, did not stake claim to form government.

“We will not try and form a government at this stage. With the people’s blessings in the forthcoming elections and PM Modi's leadership, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form a government with BJP and its alliance partners All India NR Congress and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in May and build a new bright future for the people of Puducherry,” said the BJP state unit president V Saminathan.

The Union Cabinet had approved the imposition of emergency on Wednesday.

“In Puducherry, the Chief Minister has resigned, and nobody has claimed to form the government and therefore, the Lieutenant Governor has recommended suspending the 14th assembly. Now, our approval will be sent to the President. After his approval, the assembly will stand dissolved,” Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, announcing the cabinet decision on Wednesday.

Elections in the union territory are due in three months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
puducherry govt
Close
“Kerala government will request the Centre to provide more vaccines considering the Covid-19 situation in the state” said Pinarayi Vijayan(PTI PHOTO.)
“Kerala government will request the Centre to provide more vaccines considering the Covid-19 situation in the state” said Pinarayi Vijayan(PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Kerala CM to write to Centre requesting more Covid-19 vaccines

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • According to a press release by the ministry of health, Kerala has administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 85.09 per cent of the beneficiaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel(AP)
Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel(AP)
india news

Nirav Modi extradition: Now for UK minister Priti Patel to sign off

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:22 PM IST
The Home Secretary's order rarely goes against the court’s conclusions, as she has to consider only these very narrow bars to extradition which are unlikely to apply in Modi's case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
V Narayanasamy resigned ahead of a floor test to prove his majority weeks before assembly elections are due in the Union Territory. (Agency File Phot)
V Narayanasamy resigned ahead of a floor test to prove his majority weeks before assembly elections are due in the Union Territory. (Agency File Phot)
india news

President's Rule imposed in Puducherry, Assembly kept in suspended animation

Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The Union Cabinet had approved the imposition of emergency on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Journalists report the verdict to allow the extradition of Nirav Modi, outside Westminster Magistrates Court, in London, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Diamond tycoon Nirav Modi has lost his bid to avoid extradition from Britain to India to face allegations he was involved in a $1.8 billion bank fraud. District Judge Samuel Goozee ruled in London on Thursday that the jeweler has a case to answer before the Indian courts. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(AP)
Journalists report the verdict to allow the extradition of Nirav Modi, outside Westminster Magistrates Court, in London, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Diamond tycoon Nirav Modi has lost his bid to avoid extradition from Britain to India to face allegations he was involved in a $1.8 billion bank fraud. District Judge Samuel Goozee ruled in London on Thursday that the jeweler has a case to answer before the Indian courts. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(AP)
india news

‘Personal agenda’: UK court on Markandey Katju’s testimony in Nirav Modi trial

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:43 PM IST
  • In his testimony, Katju had said in the court that India was in terrible economic collapse and the (ruling) BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) were trying to solve the problem but they did not know how to, so they found scapegoats and Nirav Modi is a scapegoat for causing financial crisis in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said over the last few months, forward guidance gained prominence in RBI's communication strategy for cooperative outcomes.(ANI/ File Photo)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said over the last few months, forward guidance gained prominence in RBI's communication strategy for cooperative outcomes.(ANI/ File Photo)
india news

RBI's asset purchases did not dilute its balance sheet: Governor Das

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:41 PM IST
In the wake of the pandemic, the RBI undertook several conventional and unconventional measures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee trying to ride an electric scooter in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee trying to ride an electric scooter in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Watch | When Mamata Banerjee tried her hand at driving an e-scooter

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee was protesting against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders. The kitchen is the worst hit every time there is a hike in fuel prices, she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"This government's disconnect with millions of Indians for whom the Railways are their economic lifeline &amp; sole connect with the rest of India is complete." said Sitaram Yechury (ANI Photo)
"This government's disconnect with millions of Indians for whom the Railways are their economic lifeline & sole connect with the rest of India is complete." said Sitaram Yechury (ANI Photo)
india news

Sitaram Yechury hits out at government over rise in short distance train fares

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Yechury hits out at government over rise in fares of short distance trains
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
india news

PM Modi targets DMK over seat-sharing talks with Congress in Tamil Nadu

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:32 PM IST
  • "Today, the nation is seeing two distinct styles of politics- the opposition's misgovernance with corruption and NDA's governance with compassion," PM Modi said in the Coimbatore rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Troops from India and Pakistan have traded fire since relations between the two countries deteriorated after the Pulwama suicide attack in February 2019.&nbsp;(ANI photo)
Troops from India and Pakistan have traded fire since relations between the two countries deteriorated after the Pulwama suicide attack in February 2019. (ANI photo)
india news

'No bearing on LAC situation': Army officials on LoC ceasefire

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:46 PM IST
"Situation along northern borders has no bearing on our decision along the LoC on Western front. Army prepared to meet all operational challenges, remains poised to mitigate threats," officials told news agency ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani interacts with Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.(ANI file photo)
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani interacts with Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.(ANI file photo)
india news

Will stop conversion of Hindu girls with a strict law: Gujarat CM Rupani

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:27 PM IST
"Assembly session is starting from March 1 and my government is willing to bring in a strict law against love jihad. We will not tolerate this act of kidnapping of Hindu girls," Rupani said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ISRO also confirmed that the launch rehearsal of PSLV-C51 was completed today.(PTI file photo)
ISRO also confirmed that the launch rehearsal of PSLV-C51 was completed today.(PTI file photo)
india news

ISRO to launch Amazonia-1, 18 co-passenger satellites onboard PSLV-C51 on Feb 28

ANI, Nellore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Vistadome coach.(Image via Twitter)
A view of the Vistadome coach.(Image via Twitter)
india news

What are Railways' new Vistadome coaches? All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Vistadome coaches are European-style coaches equipped with advanced features such as large glass windows, glass roofs, observation lounges and rotatable seats which can rotate up to 180 degrees for passengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM ITBP** Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand�s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000055B)(PTI)
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM ITBP** Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand�s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000055B)(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Months before Chamoli flood, satellite images showed crack

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
india news

Kashmir: National Conference, PDP welcome ceasefire along LoC

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:46 PM IST
A joint statement issued by the armies of both countries said the move followed a discussion between India’s DGMO Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha and his Pakistani counterpart, Maj Gen Nauman Zakaria
READ FULL STORY
Close
A UK judge cleared Nirav Modi's extradition to India on Thursday(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint Archives)
A UK judge cleared Nirav Modi's extradition to India on Thursday(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint Archives)
india news

'Money laundering charge established': UK judge clears Nirav Modi's extradition

Reported by Neeraj Chauhan | Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Prima facie CBI case has been established, a UK court said, adding that Nirav Modi and his brother conspired to defraud the Punjab National Bank (PNB).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac