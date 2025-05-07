Previous AIADMK government ‘spoiled’ TN, BJP’s communal politics doing same, says Stalin

A day before his government steps into its fifth year on, Tamil Nadu chief minister (CM) and DMK president MK Stalin held a closed door meeting with editors, publishers, his cabinet and other officials on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu chief minister (CM) and DMK president MK Stalin held a closed door meeting with editors, publishers, his cabinet and other officials on Tuesday (File photo)

Bureaucrats and ministers presented the DMK’s report card highlighting their achievements over the past four years across departments like industries, sports, education, etc.

They showed the success of their schemes such as the CM’s breakfast scheme (where school children in government schools receive free breakfast), ₹1,000 cash given to women-headed households, and financial assistance to women to complete their higher education.

“We have fulfilled most of our promises made in the election manifesto,” said Stalin. “We are implementing several projects out of the manifesto. We formed the government when the previous government (AIADMK) had spoiled the state during their rule from 2011 to 2021, and while another government is spoiling India with its communal politics. The Union government does not cooperate with us. We have managed all this and we are running this government to bring Tamil Nadu back on track on the path of development.” He described his government as one that is rooted in ideology and serves people.

Meanwhile, the opposition criticised Stalin over deterioration in law and order and cases of corruption.

“In the four years of Stalin’s rule, law and order has been in shambles with caste clashes, murders and sexual violence against women,” said leader of opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS). “There is no difference between the hero of the English film ‘The Dictator’ and Stalin.”

EPS then appealed to people to vote out Stalin and bring back the AIADMK in the 2026 assembly elections.