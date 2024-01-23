Prez Murmu confers Bal Puraskar, hails potential of youngsters

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu with awardees at Bal Puraskar event in New Delhi on Monday. (HT Photo)

India’s youth must be wary of the misuse of technology, such as crimes committed through deep fakes, and should stay away from wrongdoing, President Droupadi Murmu advised on Monday while presenting awards to children.

“Many crimes like deep fake, financial fraud, exploitation of children are being committed through technology,” the President said while she presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 19 children. “Social media is a powerful medium to express one’s views and spread awareness among people on any issue, but it is also being misused in spreading rumors.”

The annual award to children is given in six fields -- innovation, scholastic achievement, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

Murmu advised children to be alert and stay away from wrongdoing, as “one wrong step can put their future in danger”. Referring to the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, she said that on this occasion all should resolve to adopt his ideals and the life values described in the Ramayana.

The awards ceremony was an opportunity to encourage the amazing potential and talent of young achievers, the President said. India’s children have versatile talents, and they have immense potential to create their own identity through dedication and hard work. “It is our duty to show them the right direction so that they can utilize their talent and energy properly,” she said.

Today India has an invaluable resource in the form of a large number of youth, she said. “This resource can play an important role in the progress of not only India, but also the whole world. We have to make our youth capable of using technology. They have to be encouraged for innovation and entrepreneurship. Only then will they be able to make their rightful place in this rapidly changing world,” Murmu said.

Noting that physical activities are decreasing among the young generation, the President encouraged children to participate in sports. They may not take up sports as a career, but sports would keep them physically and mentally healthy, she said. “This develops team spirit in them,” Murmu added.

This year, one child each in the categories of bravery, science and technology, and innovation; four children in the category of social service; five children in the category of sports; and seven children in the category of art and culture was given awards. The winners of the puraskar received a medal, a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a certificate.