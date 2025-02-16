Prez, PM, politicians condole deaths in New Delhi stampede

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and several other political leaders expressed condolences for those killed in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday. They also wished for the swift recovery of those injured when thousands gathered to board three Prayagraj-bound trains for the Maha Kumbh. Family members of those killed in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede wait at the Maulana Azad Medical College mortuary on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

“Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured,” President Murmu wrote on X.

PM Narendra Modi posted on X, “Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede.”

At least 18 people were killed and scores others injured in the stampede. A crowd kept building up at platform number 14, from where the Prayagraj Express was set to depart. Two other Prayagraj-bound trains, the Swatantrata Senani Express and the Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani, which were set to leave from the station were delayed, which worsened the crowding.The injured are under treatment at government hospitals.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the government, calling them “insensitive.” “The news of several people dying and many getting injured due to stampede at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and distressing. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government. Better arrangements should have been made at the station in view of the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj. The government and the administration should ensure that no one has to lose their life due to mismanagement and negligence,” he wrote on X.

Officials said the stampede took place because one staircase each of Platform 14 and 15 were blocked by railway officials to control the crowd. However, as trains got delayed, more and more passengers got on the staircase. Officials said both the staircases were filled with people who were pushing each other to either move towards the train or towards the staircase.

Railway minister Ashwani Vaishnav said a probe has been ordered. “High level inquiry ordered. Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident,” said Vaishnav in a post on X.

Delhi’s outgoing chief minister Atishi called the incident heartbreaking. “The tragic death of devotees going to Maha Kumbh in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and heartbreaking. Reached LNJP Hospital and met the families of the victims. Many people are also injured, whose treatment is going on. Two of our MLAs are present in the hospital to help the victim families. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. May God give everyone the strength to bear this sorrow,” she said on X.

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Saturday night asked chief secretary and police commissioner and asked them to address the situation, and also deploy relief personnel.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said the tragic death of the devotees going to Maha Kumbh in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and painful. “The tragic death of the devotees going to Maha Kumbh in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and painful. May God give peace to their souls. My condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in the accident,” Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the stampede occurred due to administrative negligence. “Innocent lives were lost and families were shattered in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. This is not just an accident but a cruel result of administrative negligence. How long will the common people keep paying the price for this?” said Sisodia in a post on X.