16 killed in stampede at New Delhi railway station

At least 16 people were killed and scores others injured in a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday when thousands of people gathered to board three Prayagraj-bound trains to attend the Maha Kumbh, officials aware of the matter said. A large crowd at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday evening. (HT Photo)

Railways officials said a crowd kept building up at platform number 14, from where the Prayagraj Express was set to depart. Two other Prayagraj-bound trains, the Swatantrata Senani Express and the Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani, which were set to leave from the station were delayed, which worsened the crowding.

“When Prayagraj Express was standing at platform number 14, a heavy crowd was present at the platform. Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani were delayed and passenger of these trains were also present at platform no. 12, 13 and 14. That’s why the crowd became uncontrollable,” said KPS Malhotra, DCP (Railways), suggesting there were two stampedes: “one at platform number 14 and another close the escalator near platform number 16”.

Officials at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital (LNJP) Hospital confirmed at least 15 deaths at the facility.

“Among the people brought in, there are 15 dead, which includes two children, 11 women and two men,” said Ritu Saxena, deputy medical superintendent and head of the emergency department at the Lok Nayak Hospital. A senior police officer said that one death was reported at the Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Officials said the stampede took place because one staircase each of Platform 14 and 15 were blocked by railway officials to control the crowd. However, as trains got delayed, more and more passengers got on the staircase. Officials said both the staircases were filled with people who were pushing each other to either move towards the train or towards the staircase. “This pushing led to many people falling and stampede. Others suffocated as the crowd kept swelling on the platform,” an official aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday said there was an “unfortunate and tragic” incident of “loss of lives and injuries” due to “disorder and stampede” at the New Delhi railway station late in the evening. In a post on X, Saxena said he has directed the chief secretary and the Delhi Police commissioner to address the situation. “My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy,” the LG said, adding that he is constantly monitoring the situation.