Home / India News / Price rise debate in Lok Sabha on Aug 1, likely in Rajya Sabha next day: Reports

Price rise debate in Lok Sabha on Aug 1, likely in Rajya Sabha next day: Reports

india news
Published on Jul 29, 2022 09:04 PM IST
Since the beginning of the session on July 18, the Opposition in both the House had been raising the issue of rising prices and GST, leading to a near washout of proceedings.
Congress MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue over price rise and increase GST on essential commodities during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.(PTI)
Congress MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue over price rise and increase GST on essential commodities during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

After a near washout of House proceedings for two weeks, a discussion on price rise, under Rule 193 in the Lok Sabha, will be held on August 1, reported news agency ANI. A notice regarding the discussion has been received from Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut and Congress leader Manish Tewari.

Sources said the Lok Sabha is likely to have a debate on price rise on Monday, followed by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the session on July 18, the Opposition in both the House had been raising the issue of rising prices and GST, leading to a near washout of proceedings.

The last two days of House proceedings were drowned due to "rashtrapatni" remark of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the subsequent Lok Sabha chamber face-off between Sonia Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani.

Chowdhury wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on Friday and apologised to her for his "rashtrapatni" remark.

The Congress has upped the ante on Irani over the alleged heckling of Gandhi by her and BJP MPs and organised protests inside and outside Parliament and demanded that she be sacked for her behaviour.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi had this week told Lok Sabha that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has recovered from Covid-19 and was attending Parliament. Thus, the government was willing to hold a debate on price rise immediately.

Both the government and the Opposition have accused each other of "running away" from a debate on the issue.

The sources said on Friday that normal House proceedings would resume from Monday and the debate could first take place in the lower house, followed by the upper house.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rajya sabha gst parliament lok sabha + 2 more
rajya sabha gst parliament lok sabha + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out