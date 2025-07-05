Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Priest held for sexual assault on two girls in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

PTI |
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 10:35 PM IST

The incident took place on Friday in Barwaha village, about 15 km from the district headquarters, under the jurisdiction of the Garhi Malhara police station.

A priest has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls inside a temple after inviting them to have ‘prasad’ (offering) in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, an official said on Saturday.

A priest was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur for alleged sexually assault of two girls inside a temple. (Representational Image/pexel)
A priest was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur for alleged sexually assault of two girls inside a temple. (Representational Image/pexel)

The incident took place on Friday in Barwaha village, about 15 km from the district headquarters, under the jurisdiction of the Garhi Malhara police station.

The complainant told the police that her daughter and her sister-in-law’s daughter were on their way to the sister-in-law's house when they passed by the house of the accused, Bhagwatsharan Dubey, which has a temple

Dubey allegedly asked the girls to come inside the temple to collect prasad. When the children complied, he allegedly made inappropriate comments and sexually assaulted them, Garhi Malhara station house officer Rita Singh told reporters.

A case was registered against Dubey under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and he was arrested immediately, the official said.

Area Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Amit Meshram said girls were professionally counselled. Doctors have found both to be physically and mentally stable, the official added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Priest held for sexual assault on two girls in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On