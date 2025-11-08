Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bhutan during November 11-12

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhutan during November 11-12 to review bilateral relations and to participate in the inauguration of the 1,020-MW Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project jointly developed by the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

The visit is aimed at strengthening the “special ties of friendship and cooperation” between India and Bhutan and is in keeping with the tradition of regular bilateral high-level exchanges, the external affairs ministry said on Saturday.

​​​Modi will meet Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during the visit. Modi and the king will jointly inaugurate the Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project.

The PM will also attend celebrations to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the former king of Bhutan.

Modi’s visit also coincides with the exposition of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha, which have been sent to Bhutan from India. He will offer prayers to the holy relics at Tashichhodzong in Thimphu and participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Bhutan government, the ministry said.

​​​The ministry described the partnership between India and Bhutan as “unique and exemplary”, and said it is “marked by deep mutual trust, goodwill and respect for each other”. The shared spiritual heritage and people-to-people ties are a hallmark of this special partnership.

Modi’s visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to deliberate on ways to further enhance and strengthen the bilateral partnership, and exchange views on regional and wider issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.

India recently announced that it will build the first two cross-border railway links with Bhutan at a cost of ₹4,033 crore, with the project being seen as part of New Delhi’s efforts to bolster regional connectivity to drive economic integration and trade.

India provides most of the funding for Bhutan’s five-year plans and has committed ₹10,000 crore for the 13th five-year plan covering 2024-2029. The Indian government has also provided ₹750 crore for Bhutan’s Economic Stimulus Programme and ₹100 crore as a programme grant.