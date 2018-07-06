Prime suspect among eight held for Tripura anti-rumour activist’s killing

Eight people, including the prime suspect, have been arrested until now in connection with the murder of an anti-rumour campaigner in Tripura, police said on Friday.

Sukanta Chakraborty (33) was killed by a gang of people on June 28, while he was campaigning against child-abduction rumours on the behalf of the department of information and cultural affairs. Video footage of the incident showed the prime suspect, Sunil Mohan Tripura, beating Chakraborty mercilessly.

“Sunil Mohan Tripura was present at the spot from the beginning to the end of the incident. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation,” said inspector general (law and order) KV Sreejesh.

Chakraborty’s family said the initial altercation began with a youth asking him why he was terming child-abductions as a rumour when the reality of the matter was different.

“Four police personnel, including two Tripura State Rifles jawans, have been suspended for failing to control the violence that culminated in Chakraborty’s death. “An inquiry is on – that’s all I can say,” said Sreejesh.