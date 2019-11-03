e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Govt calls high level meet after pollution levels spike in Delhi-NCR

Pollution levels in Delhi and satellite towns shot up again on Sunday morning, with the air quality bordering the ‘severe plus’ category at several places.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The principal secretary to the prime minister and the cabinet secretary will hold a high-level meeting Sunday evening to discuss the issue of deteriorating air pollution in Delhi-NCR
The principal secretary to the prime minister and the cabinet secretary will hold a high-level meeting Sunday evening to discuss the issue of deteriorating air pollution in Delhi-NCR(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The principal secretary to the prime minister and the cabinet secretary will hold a high-level meeting Sunday evening to discuss the issue of deteriorating air pollution in Delhi-NCR, officials said.

Besides Delhi officials, the meeting will be attended by representatives of Punjab and Haryana governments via video-conference, they said.

P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold the meeting.

Pollution levels in Delhi and satellite towns shot up again on Sunday morning, with the air quality bordering the ‘severe plus’ category at several places.

Authorities have announced a public health emergency in the national capital. Schools have been shut in Delhi and Noida till Tuesday. Pollution caused a major disruption at Delhi airport on Sunday as 37 flights were diverted to other airports due to heavy smog.

tags
top news
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
32 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
32 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit set to break Dhoni’s massive record in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Rohit set to break Dhoni’s massive record in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs Bangladesh T20IRohit SharmaShiv SenaDelhiShenaaz GillWhatsAppPM Narendra ModiSalman Khan

don't miss

latest news

India News