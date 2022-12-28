Prioritise assistance requests from other countries: Union home secretary

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has called for prioritising legal assistance requests from other countries as part of reciprocity.

Speaking at a workshop for Interpol liaison officers organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, he sought feedback and suggestions for improving the efficacy of such assistance in criminal matters.

Bhalla said that the Union home ministry has created a new online portal for agreements between two or more countries for gathering and exchanging information to enforce public or criminal laws and requests of foreign courts for judicial assistance. He said that the portal can be utilised for international cooperation in criminal cases.

Bhalla called for imparting training on carrying out effective law enforcement in crimes with transnational footprints. He added that law enforcement agencies should utilise informal channels of police cooperation for seeking and sharing information on I-24X7 platform of Interpol through the CBI.