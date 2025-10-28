Prison fight, robberies: Man held for molesting Australian cricketers in Indore has an extensive criminal past

A man from Indore was arrested last week after he allegedly molested two Australian women cricketers in the Madhya Pradesh city. Following his arrest, which took place after a six-hour operation, police officials have revealed that the accused holds an extensive criminal record. The incident took place on Thursday night when the two cricketers were returning to their hotel from a cafe in Indore. (PTI)

As per an ANI report, police officials stated that the accused was nabbed after a six-hour strategic operation. He has been charged under section BNS 74 for inappropriate behaviour and BNS 78 for stalking.

On October 23, two Australian women cricketers left their team hotel for a cafe nearby when the accused, Aqueel Sheikh, drove past them on a bike and "inappropriately touched" the players.

Following his arrest, the accused was taken on a two-day remand by the MIG Police Station.

Extensive criminal past before molestation of cricketers As stated by police, the accused held a criminal past before his assault on the two female cricketers last week. According to a report by the Indian Express, Sheikhs first brush with crime dates back to 2012.

The report adds that the man was accused of breaking into a home in Indore and stealing a gas cylinder. Several other cases were lodged against him in 2013 and 2017.

In 2017, Sheikh was also serving a three-year jail sentence after he was convicted in a robbery case. During this, citing FIR records, the Indian Express reported that the man got into a fight with his inmates in the prison kitchen.

In 2018, he was booked in an excise act case and was under police radar again in 2022 after he was caught smoking marijuana.

More cases were lodged in 2023, including an attempted murder. His most recent case dates to 2024, where he was accused of engaging in violent robberies.