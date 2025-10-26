‘Shameful': Political slugfest over molestation of Australian cricketers in MP's Indore

The two Australian cricketers, in India for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, were returning to their hotel from a cafe at around 11 pm on Thursday when the accused began following them on a bike. He inappropriately touched one of the cricketers and fled the scene.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party hit back, saying that the government took swift action and arrested the accused , identified as Aqueel Sheikh.

The alleged stalking and molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore has drawn the ire of the opposition, who are blaming the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government for failing to make the state safe for women.

The cricketers informed their security officer, Danny Simmons, about the incident, following which a complaint was lodged at the MIG road police station. An FIR was registered under sections 74 (outrage modesty of women) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police arrested the accused, a resident of Azad Nagar, on the basis of CCTV footage of the spot. Sheikh reportedly has a criminal background. The accused confessed to the crime and told police that "he was just saying hello to them out of curiosity".

The incident came ahead of the Women's World Cup fifth match on Saturday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

‘Shameful, disgraceful’ While the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) slammed the incident, a political slugfest broke out over the alleged molestation of the cricketers.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to X and condemned the incident, saying, "Disgraceful. We boast about economic growth, but, we continue to fail providing safe spaces for women. What a shameful act."

Congress's state unit president Jitendra Patwari condemned the incident where a "deranged individual inappropriately" touched an Australian cricketer.

"This is the same #Indore whose law and order is personally overseen by @DrMohanYadav51 as chief minister, home minister, and the minister in charge of Indore! The filth spread in the country's cleanest city cannot be ignored at any cost! This is shameful and reprehensible! Even after the announced tour, guests are not being provided security; this is yet another major and solid proof of the failure of @BJPMP's government!" Patwari posted on X.

Later, Patwari also spoke to news agency PTI and said "no law and order" is left in Madhya Pradesh, calling on CM Mohan Yadav to take cognisance of the incident and fix responsibilities and punish those responsible.

Meanwhile, the Congress said that such an incident is a "proof of the failure of the BJP government".

"This incident not only brings shame to the country but also tears apart the spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (Guest is God)," the party said in a post on X. It added that the breach in the women cricketer's security shows that law and order in Madhya Pradesh have collapsed.

"The BJP government talks about women's honor and safety, but Narendra Modi and BJP leaders fall silent on such incidents. Shameful!," Congress added.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that the incident has lowered the image of India before the world. TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "Two Australian women cricketers were molested in an ICC-organised world cricket championship in BJP-ruled Indore. Mind, this happens during the double-engine government rule. It has lowered our heads before the entire world."

Ghosh said that while one person has been arrested in connection with the alleged molestation, "we do not know if the real perpetrator has been identified". He demanded a fair investigation and punishment of the accused at the earliest.

TMC spokesperson Sudip Raha took a swipe at the Madhya Pradesh government and said that the incident shows the "reality of 'Beti Bachap' under BJP rule". "Before raising fingers upon Bengal, @BJP4India's zamindars must introspect, for it’s under their rule that India's daughters and guests are unsafe. They have dragged our nation's name through the mud before the entire world," Raha said on X.

Congress leader Pawan Khera hit out at the BJP for "hyprocisy", saying that the party only protests if such incidents occur in Congress-ruled states.

He called on leaders across party lines to raise voice against crimes against women. "Such incidents are on the rise, but unfortunately, the BJP only hits the roads when it happens in Congress-ruled states. This hypocrisy would not improve the situation of women's safety. All the parties must raise their voices unitedly against crimes against women and work on policies to create a safe environment for women," Khera told news agency ANI.

What BJP said? Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya condemned the alleged molestation of the Australian women cricketers in Indore and said the government has ordered strict action against the accused.

He noted that the accused, Aqueel Sheikh, was arrested after an Intensive Strategic Operation.

"It is shameful for Indore and the country. We have ordered the relevant officers to take strict action against the accused. An example should be set by giving strict punishment to prevent such an incident," Vijayvargiya said.

BJP leader Ajay Singh further said that the government will introduce new laws to prevent such incidents.

He condemned the incident and said that the government acted quickly, detained the accused, "and will make sure they face the harshest penalties".

"Additionally, the government will introduce new laws to prevent such incidents from happening again. BJP is dedicated to the safety of foreign nationals and women, and measures are underway to ensure this," Yadav said.