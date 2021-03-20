Prisoners in Indore Central jail receive Covid-19 vaccine jab

A Covid-19 vaccination camp for the inmates at Indore’s Central Jail was organised on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. The prisoners were given the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine during the camp.

“Some prisoners have been vaccinated and some are yet to get the first shot,” ANI quoted deputy superintendent of Central Jail, Laxman Singh Bhadauria, as saying.

The vaccination drive took place within the jail premises in collaboration with the district administration. Authorities said that Indore Central Jail was given 300 doses of Covishield vaccine, and 150 were administered on Saturday, to both prisoners and staff, who are above 45 years of age with co-morbidities and over 60 years of age.

"300 doses of Covishield vaccine have been received. All prisoners are to be vaccinated. Today 150 people will be vaccinated. The remaining vaccinations will continue even further. For the first time in Madhya Pradesh, vaccination is being conducted in a jail," the doctor who administered the Covid-19 vaccines told ANI.

Around 20 eligible inmates from three Delhi prisons were also administered the Covid-19 vaccine on March 18 and 19, reported news agency PTI. The inmates were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, and GTB Hospital.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,140 Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing its total tally to 2,73,097. Seven fatalities were also recorded in the last 24 hours. The daily case rate in the state went up 277%, and the average positivity rate rose 3.3 percentage points. Madhya Pradesh is one of the six states with a rising trajectory of daily cases, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Saturday.