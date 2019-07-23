GORAKHPUR: A private guard shot and critically wounded a 17-year-old boy after he scaled the boundary wall of a businessman’s house while looking for a cricket ball in Gorakhpur on Monday, the police said.

Arvind Kumar was hit in his head as Sumit Singh, the guard, fired his double-barrel rifle. Kumar was rushed to a local hospital. He was later referred to Lucknow in a critical condition.

“We were playing outside his premises and the ball went into the building. As Arvind climbed the boundary wall, the guard suddenly opened fire at him and he fell to the ground. Hearing the gunshot, locals rushed to the spot and tried to catch the accused but he managed to escape,” an eyewitness said.

A police officer said they have registered a case against the accused on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s father.

Residents said Kumar has cleared his class XII exam and ran a vegetable shop to support his family.

