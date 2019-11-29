e-paper
Private photos put on net, Kerala lecturer rejects suicide, fights back

india Updated: Nov 29, 2019 10:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala man has been booked for sexually abusing his lover and posting her private pictures on the internet
Kerala man has been booked for sexually abusing his lover and posting her private pictures on the internet(Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative)
         

A Kerala man sexually abused a local lecturer on pretext of marriage and then posted her intimate photos on social media and porn sites before fleeing to the UAE, from where the cops are trying to have him extradited. The incident came to light on the complaint of the Malappuram lecturer, who was inundated by lewd calls from inside and outside the country.

The woman said Muhamad Hafiz (28) sexually abused her after promising to marry her and shot her nude photos using a hidden camera before fleeing to Ajman in UAE, a week before their wedding on March 25. The victim said she was forced to convert to Islam for the marriage that never took place.

The lewd phone calls started in October this year and one of the callers from Dubai revealed that her photos and contact details had been uploaded on the internet.

“I was on the verge of suicide, but later I thought, I should not leave him like this,” the victim explained how she mustered the courage to approach the police.

Hafiz has been booked for rape among other charges and a look out notice against him is to be issued soon. Cops were in touch with his employers at a cloth making unit in Ajman and a special team under Dy SP P P Shams had been formed to have him extradited, said Malappuram SP U Abdul Kareem.

Some RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) affiliated outfits in Malappuram said the lecturer’s case was an example of the “organized conversion racket” working in some pockets of north Kerala.

