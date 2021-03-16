Privatisation of public sector banks another way to benefit few people: Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday alleged that privatisation of public sector banks is another attempt by the government to benefit a few people.

"Indira Gandhi nationalised 14 banks. It was intended that the poor should get benefits from the bank. But today these banks are merging one by one. The private sector is being admitted into it. This is another attempt to benefit a few people," said Kharge.

"We always helped the poor. We brought MGNREGA, nationalised banks, carried out land reforms," he added.

Congress leader has also given a zero hour notice in the Upper House over the strike and agitation of bank employees against the proposed privatisation.

"Around 13 lakh employees are associated with the 9 bank unions that are going on strike. There is also a strike on the 18. It is not a good sign for such a large number of workers to go on strike. Around 75 lakh people who are accountable will also be troubled," said Kharge.

"People are upset with the unilateral policy of the government. When there was an economic crisis in the world, India did not get affected because the national banks were doing great work. They were also giving loans to the poor," he added.

United Forum of Bank Union which is an umbrella body of nine bank unions, with over 10 lakh bank employees and officers called a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16, against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'.

The strike came after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget announcement where she announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (apart from IDBI Bank) as part of the government's disinvestment drive to generate ₹1.75 lakh crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON