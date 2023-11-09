Priyanka Chaturvedi taunts US singer Mary Millben over Nitish Kumar's remarks: ‘…till then, please sit down’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday took potshots at Mary Millben – who slammed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for his controversial remarks on controlling the population in the state – asking the African-American singer to “give up her US citizenship and move to India”. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and African-American singer Mary Millben

Hitting out at Nitish Kumar for his remarks in the state assembly on Tuesday, Mary Millben has called on a "courageous" woman to "step up" and declare her candidacy for Bihar chief minister. Millben also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his stand for women, describing him as the best leader for India and the progress of Indian citizens.

Responding to Millben's statement, Chaturvedi, on social media X, said, “Mary Millben has an opinion on Manipur. Mary Millben has an opinion on Bihar CM. Mary Millben has an opinion on who to vote for in 2024. Mary Millben should give up her US citizenship and move to India and seek citizenship of India so as to truly experience the magic of Modi ji sarkar. Till then Madam can please sit down.”

Chaturvedi's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nitish Kumar's JDU are part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc which was formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In a video message posted on social media X, Millben, who has openly supported Modi in the past, also asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “empower a woman to lead in Bihar”.

Calling for Nitish Kumar's resignation, Millben wrote, “Today, India faces a defining moment. Right in Bihar. Where the value of women is being challenged. And I believe there is only one answer to this challenge. After Chief Minister #NitishKumar Ji’s comments, I believe a courageous woman needs to step up and declare her candidacy to run for Chief Minister of Bihar. If I were a citizen of #India, I would move to Bihar and run for Chief Minister.”

“In the holy scriptures, Queen Esther was admonished by her cousin Mordecai to boldly approach her husband, the King, to help save her Jewish people. It was Mordecai who challenged Esther to see her place as Queen, her place and time in the kingdom, as a defining moment to save her Jewish people. Mordecai said to Esther, ‘who knows but that you Esther have come to the kingdom, made Queen, for such a time as this?’ I believe the time is now for Nitish Kumar to resign and for an Esther to arise in Bihar,” Millben added.

"You the people of Bihar, of India, have the power to vote in a woman, to vote in change…for such a time as this. Namaste," the African-American singer urged.

Millben gained attention in India during Modi's State visit to the US. She made headlines as she touched the prime minister's feet and sang the Indian national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”.

Nitish Kumar says 'sorry'

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday triggered a massive row while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population and gave a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

His remarks drew criticism from the opposition and women's groups. Following an uproar over his remarks, Kumar on Wednesday apologised and said he is taking back his words.

PM Modi attacks Bihar CM

However, Modi launched a scathing attack on Kumar and said crass words were uttered in the state assembly and there was "no shame". Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh, Modi did not name the Bihar CM but referred to his remarks made on Tuesday.

Priyanka Chaturvedi vs NCW chief Rekha Sharma

Earlier, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, who sent the letter to the Assembly Speaker demanding "strong action against the chief minister", came out with a strongly worded statement on X, urging opposition leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress to condemn Nitish Kumar, a key leader of the INDIA coalition.

Chaturvedi hit back at Sharma, accusing her of being "biased and politically motivated".

