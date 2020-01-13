Priyanka Gandhi likely to attend training camp for UP Congress leaders

Jan 13, 2020

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to attend the four-day training camp in Rae Bareli for party’s district and city presidents in Uttar Pradesh, starting January 16.

While the party has not made any official announcement, a senior party leader in Lucknow said, “She will attend and address the event.”

The Congress general secretary has reorganised the state unit in the last few months and now the party is taking up a training programme for its leaders, at Bhuemau guest house in Rae Bareli.

According to the in-charge, administration, UP Congress Committee, Sidharthpriya Srivastava, the training programme will begin at 10 am on January 16.

On January 16 and 17, the party will train the delegates from Ambedkarnagar, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Unnao, Bhadoi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Hardoi, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sidharthnagar, Maharajganj, Varanasi, Mau, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Ballia, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Fatehpur and Banda.

And on January 18 and 19, the party will train the delegates from Mathura, Firozabad, Etah, Etawah, Hathras, Agra, Kasganj, Kanpur, Farrukhabad, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bagpat, Shravasti, Bahraich, Gonda, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Rampur, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, Balrampur, Pilibhit, Badaun, and Lakhimpur Kheri.

The delegates will be told about the party, its ideologies, history, contribution, and how to lead their teams in the districts.

The UP congress has seen a flurry of activities ever since Priyanka Gandhi took charge as the Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh before Lok Sabha polls last year.

Priyanka has also been at the forefront of Congress protests against the state government over the citizenship amendment act and issues related to women security and safety.