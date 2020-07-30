e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone

Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone

Priyanka Gandhi was allotted the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow in New Delhi in 1997. The government cancelled the allotment this year after her SPG cover was removed.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 14:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI File )
         

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has vacated the bungalow allotted to her by the central government in New Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone, news agency ANI reported.

The Congress general secretary had earlier this month cleared her pending dues after the government announced it has cancelled the accommodation at 35, Lodhi Estate. The government order had said that Gandhi is no longer protected by the Special Protection Group (SPG) and hence not eligible anymore.

The directorate of estate department of the ministry of housing and urban affairs had issued a notice to her on July 1 to vacate her house within a month.

“Any stay beyond 01.08.2020 will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules,” the department had said in its order.

Days later, the same bungalow was allotted to BJP MP and party spokesperson Anil Baluni.

According to the current norms, there are no provisions for allotment or retention of government accommodation to those with Z+ security unless exceptions are made based on recommendations given by the home ministry.

The allotment of central government bungalows is done through the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Act under the administrative control of the directorate of estates.

Priyanka Gandhi was allotted the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow in New Delhi in 1997.

News reports quoted some Congress leaders as saying that she is now expected to shift to her relative’s house ‘Kaul Niwas’ in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow.

It is being called her political base camp as Gandhi is expected to spend most of her time in UP in the coming days in view of Assembly elections in the state in 2022.

tags
top news
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
India’s development aid comes without conditions, says PM Modi
India’s development aid comes without conditions, says PM Modi
Islamabad high court forms special bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case
Islamabad high court forms special bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case
SC dismisses plea seeking CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
SC dismisses plea seeking CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone
Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Was struggling badly’:Azharuddin reveals how Pak batting great helped him
‘Was struggling badly’:Azharuddin reveals how Pak batting great helped him
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In