Priyanka heads to Lucknow for four-day visit with eye on 2022 polls

Congress general secretary and in-charge of the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, faces a host of organisational challenges as she arrives in Lucknow on Friday to interact with workers and prepare for the 2022 assembly elections.

“Priyanka will arrive here on a four-day tour on Friday,” a party leader familiar with developments said, preferring anonymity.

The Congress general secretary is likely to hold interactions with different groups of the faction-ridden party at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters but her first challenge will be to strengthen the party’s poor ground infrastructure in India’s most-populous state.

The Congress put up a poor show in the block panchayat polls, winning just four local body seats. Barring three block panchayats in Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra’s assembly constituency and a block panchayat in Amethi MLC Deepak Singh’s area, no other leader was able to ensure victory of any party-supported candidate.

“Priyanka’s first major task will be to make an assessment about the party organisation’s infrastructure and gear it up for the 2022 polls,” another party functionary said, preferring anonymity.

The visit comes months before the state heads to the polls early next year. This is her first visit to Lucknow in 18 months. Her scheduled trips were deferred on several occasions due to Covid-induced restrictions. She last visited Lucknow year and a half ago. The Congress holds just seven seats in the 403-member assembly.

The state unit recently claimed to have formed strong organisational teams both at the district and blocks levels and assured the top leadership of a good show in the panchayat polls.

“As the UPCC had assured good results in the panchayat polls, the party earmarked a large chunk of funds to the state party to fund the party-supported candidates. Accusations have been made about misuse of funds too and the party needs to get an inquiry conducted,” a third party functionary said, wishing not to be named.

Besides this, Gandhi-Vadra will also require to work on bringing old leaders into the party’s mainstream.

A divide has persisted between the UPCC’s new team and the old guard following action taken against some senior party workers in 2019 for gathering to celebrate the birth anniversary of Jawahar Lal Nehru’s at the residence of former Congress MP Santosh Singh, instead of the UPCC headquarters.

A group of young leaders had on June 29 staged a protest in front of the UPCC headquarters, accusing the state party of not taking all party leaders together.

“Priyanka should give more time to Uttar Pradesh now. Congress is weak in the state and brief visits will not help. Infighting in the Congress is one of the reasons for the prevailing situation. She needs to focus on strengthening the party organisation. She has the qualities and she can do it,” S K Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University, said.

On whether Gandhi-Vadra will meet disgruntled leaders during her visit, another party functionary said, “Priyanka’s only programme in Lucknow is to meet partymen. We are not sure whether disgruntled leaders will be allowed to meet her.”

A bungalow in Gokhale Marg has been refurbished to work as her residence during her tours to the state. The bungalow belonged to former Union minister and Congress leader, late Sheila Kaul.