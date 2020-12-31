Priyanka slams Yogi for ‘revenge’ remark

india

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 01:36 IST

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday targeted Yogi Adityanath saying it was the first time in history that a chief minister was speaking about taking ‘revenge’, referring to CM’s earlier warning that the anti- Citizenship (Amendemnt) Act (CAA) protesters resorting to violence in the state will have to pay the price.

“Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath wears the robes of a Yogi, the saffron. Saffron does not belong to you (Yogi). Saffron represents India’s religious and spiritual traditions. This is a symbol of Hinduism. The chief minister should practise the religion. This religion (Hinduism) has no place for revenge and violence,” Priyanka told media persons at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here.

“There is no place for revenge and violence in the soul of this country...,” said Priyanka.

Reacting to Congress general secretary’s statements Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma accused her of denigrating Hinduism.Addressing a press conference , Sharma said, “Priyanka Gandhi stands with those who indulged in (anti-CAA) violence.The Congress general secretary has accused the saffron along with the CM.”

“The Hindu religion never teaches to do any harm to anyone...you are saying that a person [Yogi Adityanath] imbibing Hindu religion is doing such a thing,” he said.

“You have started a clash of religions for your politics...This is not the question of Hindu and Muslims. It is the question of India’s future and national unity,” he added.

To a question on Adityanath’s warning, UP deputy CM clarified that Adityanath had used the word ‘badla’ (revenge) to convey that vandals will have to pay for the damage caused to public property.

A delegation of Congress leaders had met governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan earlier on Monday and submitted a memorandum signed by Priyanka and UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, demanding a judicial probe into the alleged ‘unlawful’ conduct of police during the course of public demonstrations against the CAA and implementation of a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Priyanka read out four main demands in its 14-page memorandum. She said, “immediate orders for exercising restraint be issued by the state home department and the DGP to ensure the cessation of such violent, unlawful and criminal acts by UP government and the police.”

She said the new citizenship law was unconstitutional and all the Congress chief ministers had declared it would not be implemented in their respective states. “All the Congress chief ministers have said they will not impose the NRC. Some other parties have also made similar announcements,” she said responding to a question.

(With PTI inputs)