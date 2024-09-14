Probe launched into Dalit family’s alleged boycott in Yadgiri district of Karnataka

Karnataka Police said on Friday that it will investigate allegations that a Dalit family was facing a social boycott for the past four days in Yadgiri district after filing a rape complaint against an upper-caste man. On August 12, the girl’s parents reported the crime to the police, leading to a Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case being filed against the accused. (HT Photo)

The development came after the Dalit family, which lives in Bapparaga village of Hunsagi taluk in Yadgiri, filed a police complaint saying that their 13-year-old daughter was allegedly assaulted by a 21-year-old upper-caste man who promised to marry her.

“We became aware of the discrimination against the Dalit community through social media regarding the Pocso case. Our team, including police, revenue, and social welfare officers, visited Bapparaga village on Friday and conducted a peace meeting with community elders. While we have not yet received an official complaint about the social boycott, we will take action if one is filed,” said SP G Sangeetha.

On August 12, the girl’s parents reported the crime to the police, leading to a Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case being filed against the accused. But on September 9, the upper-caste community in the village imposed a social boycott on the family, a local resident said, requesting anonymity.

He added that local shopkeepers were instructed not to sell groceries, daily essentials, or school supplies to the family, forcing them to travel long distances for basic necessities. Additionally, the family faced threats and intimidation aimed at pressuring them to withdraw their complaint, he said. An audio recording has surfaced, showing shopkeepers expressing helplessness due to strict instructions from village leaders.