The Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) has begun an internal inquiry after CCTV visuals of one of its theatres in Thiruvananthapuram city were seen circulating on porn websites and Telegram channels. Probe ordered into leak of explicit CCTV videos from Kerala theatre

The visuals, dating back to 2023, are from the inside of the Kairali-Sree-Nila theatres, managed by KSFDC, in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram city. The three theatres are located within a simple compound in the Thampanoor neighbourhood. Purportedly, the visuals contain intimate scenes of couples inside the theatres.

Priyadarshan PS, managing director, KSFDC, said the film body has taken the issue seriously. “We have been able to identify that visuals (currently leaked) are dated December 10, 2023. There are multiple ways by which the CCTV footage may have got out. One, it could be through the cloud system holding the visuals (where someone deliberately leaked it). Or else, it could be a case of hacking. We are exploring all angles,” Priyadarshan told local media.

“Visuals similarly from some private theatres have also leaked this way. But I don’t know whether they are taking it seriously. Anyway, we are trying to ascertain how it happened. A report will be submitted in 10 days based on the internal probe,” he added.

While the KSDFC claimed that the Cyber Cell of the Kerala Police is also investigating the issue, an officer denied it. “The KSDFC asked for some information on the issue which we gave. But no case has been registered yet,” the officer said.