Proceedings at Kerala HC adjourned due to stench left behind by palm civets

The proceedings before a division bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji in the Kerala high court on Tuesday were disrupted due to a stench left behind by a common palm civet, a nocturnal mammal species found both in forests and urban areas, officials aware of the development said. The high court officials confirmed that a palm civet had been captured by forest officials early Tuesday. (HT sourced photo)

A staff member in the HC’s registrar general’s office, who did not want to be named, said the division bench headed by the chief justice rose within half an hour of sitting on Tuesday morning due to the strong stench.

“Apparently, the palm civet had urinated in court number 1, where the CJ hears matters, resulting in the stench. After hearing urgent matters, all other proceedings were adjourned for the day,” the official told HT.

“Cleaning of the air conditioning ducts and crevices in the ceiling, through which the palm civet probably entered the court room, is on,” he said.

The high court officials confirmed that a palm civet had been captured by forest officials early Tuesday.

Also known as the Asian palm civet, the mammal is believed to have strayed into the HC premises from the Mangalavanam bird sanctuary located behind the court.

Also Read: Wildbuzz: Spooked by strangers

Around 2.74 hectares in area, the mangrove is located in the heart of Kochi and is routinely visited by migratory birds.

The Asian palm civet, widely found in south and southeast Asia, is known to be most active between night and dawn. It is an omnivore and feeds mostly on fruits and berries and occasionally small mammals and insects. It is known for its ability to adapt to all kinds of habitats.