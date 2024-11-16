Procurement delay could have been dire: LoP amid Covid row

Responding to the Congress government’s allegations of corruption during the previous BJP-led government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, leader of opposition R Ashoka said that delays in procurement during the pandemic could have led to disastrous consequences. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka also called for a comprehensive review of the allegations and said there was a need for a complete report on the alleged irregularities during pandemic (PTI)

Addressing the media on Thursday, Ashoka said that the Congress should release detailed information about the prices of medical equipment procured during the pandemic across all states. “The whole world was bearing the brunt of the Covid pandemic. Let them disclose the prices of specific medical items during the pandemic first. Let them also disclose, for how much price the PPE kits were purchased in other states as well,” he demanded.

He justified the emergency procurement measures taken by the BJP government during the crisis. “If the previous government would not have made purchases on an emergency basis and waited 60 days for the tender process, the consequences would have been disastrous and everything would have finished,” Ashoka stated.

Ashoka also called for a comprehensive review of the allegations and said there was a need for a complete report on the alleged irregularities during pandemic. “The officers need to be questioned on this, and the full report should be released on the floor of the Legislative Assembly,” he added.

The state government, on Thursday, decided to form a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate alleged irregularities in Covid-19 management during the BJP government. Law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil announced that the SIT would be headed by an officer of inspector general of police (IGP) rank and focus solely on probing the alleged corruption.

“The recovery aspect will not be taken up by this SIT. The committee may give its recommendation as far as recovery is concerned. The recovery can be done by a separate agency of the Department of Revenue because it will be like a recovery of revenue dues,” Patil had explained.

The decision to form the SIT follows the interim report submitted by the justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission, which was tasked with investigating the allegations. The report, submitted on September 1, recommended the prosecution of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and former health minister B Sriramulu for alleged corruption during the pandemic.

Cabinet minister MB Patil accused the BJP of failing to protect the public during the pandemic and indulging in unethical practices. “The then government, which had to protect people, inhumanly indulged in corruption, irresponsibility, cheating towards people, concealing matters, and hiding records,” he said.

Shifting focus, Ashoka said that the recent bypoll results in the high-profile Channapatna constituency was due to Congress’s loss to the controversy surrounding minister Zameer Ahmad Khan’s alleged racist remark. “The Congress lost the support of people following the humiliating ‘Kaala Kumaraswamy’ racist remark by minister Zameer Ahmad Khan,” Ashoka claimed.

The results for the bypoll is scheduled for November 23.

Responding to chief minister Siddaramaiah’s allegations about “Operation Lotus”, Ashoka suggested that the Congress leader’s remarks indicated desperation. He claimed Siddaramaiah should disclose details regarding the alleged ₹2,500 crore intended for purchasing MLAs. “The ED will have to question chief minister Siddaramaiah to uncover further details. He must also reveal the source of the ₹2,500 crore allegedly meant to buy 50 MLAs and identify the person involved in the attempted purchase,” Ashoka demanded.