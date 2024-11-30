Pro-Khalistan activities and cybersecurity key topics at DGP meeting

India’s top police and intelligence brass on Friday began annual deliberations on a host of internal and external security issues with a focus on cyber-crimes, pro-Khalistan activities, left-wing extremism, cross-border terrorism, coastal security and increased activities of international drug smugglers, with Union home minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also in attendance. Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah in a group picture at the inauguration of 59th DGP/IGP Conference, in Bhubaneswar on Friday. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others also present. (ANI PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the three-day annual director generals of police/inspector generals of police (DGPs/IGPs) conference, being held from November 29-December 1 at Bhubaneswar’s Lok Seva Bhawan, on Saturday. He is also expected to address the officers on his expectations on the national security front in his third term.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Odisha’s capital in the wake of US-based Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Thursday threatening to disrupt the discussions.

Inaugurating the conference, Shah said the focus of the police and intelligence chiefs “should be on emerging security challenges along the eastern border, immigration and trends in urban policing”.

He also congratulated the police leadership for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections as well as seamless roll out of the three new criminal laws, which were implemented from July 1.

“The HM also expressed satisfaction at the significant achievements leading to improvement in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, north-east and left-wing extremism affected states,” the home ministry said in a statement.

“Shah said that three new criminal laws have transformed the ethos of the criminal justice system of the country from punishment-oriented to justice-oriented. He emphasised that the spirit of the new laws is rooted in Indian tradition,” the ministry said.

“The home minister underscored the role of the security establishment in achieving PM Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by year 2047 and becoming the third largest economy by year 2027. He said that the focus should be on emerging security challenges along the eastern border, immigration and trends in urban policing. He called for taking initiative towards zero-tolerance strategy plan and zero tolerance action to implement zero tolerance policy,” the MHA said.

Earlier in the day, outlining the plans for the conference, PM Modi said in a post on X, “Over the next two days, will be in Bhubaneswar for the DGP/IGP conference. Senior police officers from all over India will take part in this conference. There will be extensive deliberations on enhancing India’s internal security apparatus. Different aspects relating to policing and improving public safety will be discussed.”

His office, in a separate statement, said that “the three-day conference will include deliberations on critical components of national security, including counter terrorism, left wing extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws, narcotics among others”.

The conference, PMO said, will provide an interactive platform for senior police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as also various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by the police in India”.

“Its deliberations will include formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law and order management, besides internal security threats,” the PMO said.

This year’s fixture has some unique features, according to the PMO, including an entire day being “effectively utilized” starting from Yoga session, business session, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables.

“This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country to the PM,” the PMO said.