Pro-khalistan terrorist arrested at Delhi airport: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a most-wanted terrorist from Delhi airport, three years after he was declared an absconder and the Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him.

Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria, who has been associated with terrorist outfits such as the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), was carrying a reward of ₹5 lakhs.

In a statement, the NIA said Khanpuria, a native of Amritsar, was arrested on his arrival from Bangkok.

He was absconding since 2019 and was wanted in cases pertaining to terror activities, including a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab, it said.

The terrorist was also involved in a bomb blast in Delhi’s Connaught Place and grenade attacks in other states in the nineties, it said.

Khanpuria was declared a proclaimed offender by the NIA special court in Punjab, following which a Look Out Circular and a Red Corner Notice were issued by Interpol against him, the agency said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON