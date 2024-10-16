Pro-Marathi group calls ‘Black Day’ stir for equal status

Pro-Maharashtrian organisation Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) has called for a Black Day protest on Karnataka Rajyotsava, celebrated on November 1, marking the state’s formation. In a meeting held at the Maratha Mandir auditorium on Tuesday, MES office-bearers urged Marathi speakers to participate by donning black attire and participating in a bike rally and a public convention. The Black Day will also be observed in Nippani and Khanapur towns in Belagavi district. (PTI)

The people familiar with the matter said that the MES will be organising a bike rally ahead of the convention at Maratha Mandir, during which participants will wear black clothes and carry black flags.

MES working president and former independent legislator Manohar Kinekar, said: “We have contacted several political leaders from Maharashtra who have confirmed their attendance at the event. Though permission for the bike rally has not been granted, we are determined to make it a success, with women and children also participating.” The Black Day will also be observed in Nippani and Khanapur towns in Belagavi district.

Despite the district administration’s decision to prohibit the Black Day protest, Kinekar remained defiant, stating, “We don’t care about the government order. There is no need to seek permission from the government to observe this day.”

MES spokesperson Vikas Kalghatagi criticised the state government’s policies, claiming they are unjust to the Marathi-speaking population. “Karnataka is forcing Marathis to learn Kannada and prioritize Kannada on business signs, which is a form of harassment. With the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra pending in the Supreme Court, Marathi should be given equal priority until the case is resolved,” Kalghatagi argued.

He added that the protest is a way for the Marathi-speaking population to express their frustration over being placed in a state that does not recognize their language. “We have observed Black Day on Karnataka Rajyotsava every year since 1958, as Belagavi and other Marathi-speaking areas were not included in Maharashtra.”

On Tuesday, a delegation from the MES urged Belagavi deputy commissioner Mohammed Roshan to grant the permission but he rejected their request for the protest. “You can protest on any other day, but not on Rajyotsava,” he said.