Pro-Pak slogans raised as Owaisi reached Ranchi, probe ordered

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 10:26 PM IST
PTI |

An investigation was ordered after pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised when AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi arrived at Ranchi airport on Sunday, officials said.

Owaisi, the MP of Hyderabad, was in Jharkhand to campaign for the by-election to the Mandar assembly seat.

"A video of the incident went viral on social media. In a bid to check the authenticity of the video, a joint committee of magistrate and deputy superintendent of police has been set up to probe it," Ranchi deputy commissioner (DC) Chhavi Ranjan told PTI.

Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has also set up a team to investigate the technical aspects of the video, he said.

AIMIM's Jharkhand unit president Mohammed Shakri said it was an attempt to tarnish the party's image.

"None of our workers raised such slogans. If any such incident took place, the administration should immediately arrest the person behind it," he said. 

Topics
asaduddin owaisi
asaduddin owaisi
