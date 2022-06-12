Prophet row: Demolition, arrests and sporadic violence keep states on toes

Protests, some of which turned violent, against remarks by now-removed BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammad and counter-action continued to grab national headlines on Sunday.

Here are some of the key updates:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- In Uttar Pradesh, there was a much-publicised demolition of an alleged key conspirator of violent protests that spiralled in the state after Friday prayers and arrests of over 60 people in connection with clashes, pushing the tally of those behind bars from across eight districts to 316.

This was the second day of the demolition drive where the authorities razed "illegal" houses of the accused.

Also read | ‘No compromise on honour of Prophet’: Minister explains Bangladesh stand on row

- Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Congress' P Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, condemned the demolition, commonly referred to as 'bulldozer" drive. A day ago, properties of two others accused of rioting were demolished in Saharanpur where stone-pelting had taken place during protests.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- In Bengal, sporadic incidents of violence and protests were reported from at least three districts, with a mob damaging a local train at Bethuadahari railway station in Nadia district. Train services on the Lalgola line have been affected due to the attack, police said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- The Bengal Police said over 100 arrests have been made in Howrah and Murshidabad districts since violence erupted in the state on Friday.

- In Kolkata, security was tightened in areas "considered sensitive" such as Park Circus, Kidderpore, Rajabazar and Mallickbazar.

- High drama ensued when leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was prevented by police from visiting violence-hit areas in Howrah, where several BJP offices were also targeted by mobs. He was later allowed to proceed after a two-hour-long stand-off. Adhikari said he would move the court on Monday over being prevented from visiting the areas affected by the violent protest.

- The Ranchi police said it had registered 25 FIRs against "thousands" of people for the clashes that left two dead and scores of others injured in the Jharkhand capital, and stepped up security in other parts of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Family members of the deceased – Mohammad Mudassir Alam and Mohammad Sahil – said they were not a part of the protest procession.

- Regarding police firing, Ranchi senior superintendent of police Surendra Kumar Jha, "Firing is the last resort. We followed all norms before resorting to firing, as the crowd was aggressive and uncontrollable. I don't want to talk much on this as the matter is under investigation."

- Internet services were restored in Ranchi after nearly 33 hours even as Rapid Action Force, anti-terrorism squad, special task force and district police remained deployed at strategic locations, including “38 identified vulnerable pockets". Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been lifted from six of the 12 police station areas. - Police staged a flag march in East Singhbhum and imposed prohibitory orders in adjoining Seraikela-Kharswan as a precautionary measure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- The district administration of four districts of Assam – Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Bongaigaon – imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC districts banning all sorts of processions, rallies and demonstrations in view of the tense situation in parts of the country.

Also read | PM should've intervened, but silence not new: Chidambaram on Prophet remarks row

- News agency ANI said Section 144 was also imposed in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh till August 10. “Gatherings without permission not allowed. Directions for social media issued. Group admins to inform the administration about rumour-mongers. Usage of loudspeakers not allowed except at religious spaces,” the Ghaziabad DM was quoted as saying.

- Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said law and order is a state subject and they should take strict possible action against the rioters, while adding leaders and organisations should not add fuel to the fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Authorities had strengthened security and clamped prohibitory orders in many districts after people took to the streets following Friday prayers, indulged in stone-pelting and clashed with security personnel, demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

While Sharma was suspended by the BJP and Jindal expelled from the party amid backlash from many Islamic countries, several cases and court complaints continue to be filed against them and also against others in related cases of allegedly hurting religious sentiments in various parts of the country.

- In Jammu and Kashmir, one person was arrested for allegedly stoking communal tension as curfew and strict restrictions under prohibitory orders remained in force in parts of Chenab valley. The accused Aadil Gafoor Ganai was arrested from his house during an early morning raid on Sunday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- In Delhi, two men were arrested for allegedly disrupting communal harmony and holding the protest without permission in the Jama Masjid area. The two were arrested on Saturday night and identified as Mohd Nadeem (43), resident of Jama Masjid area, and Faheem (37), resident of Turkman Gate area, police said.

- The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments. Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON