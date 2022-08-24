Prophet row: NCPCR writes to police after kids chant ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans in Hyderabad

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday said it had taken cognisance of social media videos wherein children were seen raising ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans in Hyderabad amid a row over BJP legislator T Raja Singh's alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed, .

The commission said it had written to Hyderabad Police commissioner CV Anand to initiate action for the misuse of school kids in agitations as “political tools”, news agency ANI reported.

Protests erupted in Hyderabad on Tuesday soon after Singh was released on bail within hours of his arrest over his remarks on the Prophet. Protesters were seen carrying black flags and raising slogans, with several gathered at popular tourist spots in the Telangana capital, including the historic Charminar and Madina Circle. In some places, police resorted to baton charge to disperse the crowd after the stir reportedly turned violent.

Some protesters even burnt effigies of Singh and threw stones at police when they tried to remove them from the site. Nearly 30 protesters were detained, while in Moghalpura, a police vehicle was damaged.

The situation remained tense on Wednesday as well with rallies being taken out at separate places to press for action against Singh. A police officer said additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas of Hyderabad, adding the situation was under control now.

The BJP has suspended Singh from the party after uproar over his remarks.

Singh, however, said he did not make any comment against any religion or name any person. He also said he had received more than 4,000 calls and messages from unknown people threatening to kill him.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has reiterated his demand to arrest Singh, saying they will continue their “protests until this MLA is arrested”.

(With agency inputs)