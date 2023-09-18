Protection, strengthening of democracy among Congress’s achievements: Kharge

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit out at those questioning his party’s contribution to the country over decades of its rule as he listed protection and strengthening of democracy among its achievements. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI)

“When India adopted democracy in 1950, many foreign scholars thought that democracy would fail in India. But Congress protected and strengthened democracy. Still, we are asked what we did in 70 years?” he said in his speech on the first day of a five-day special session of Parliament.

He said the Constitution has kept India united. “This Constitution has created a strong framework for the nation.” He called the Constitution their biggest guide. “...our great leaders gave us the adult franchise. This meant that whether rich or poor, every citizen of the country would have the right to vote and every vote would have equal importance.”

He said Bhimrao Ambedkar played the biggest role in the seven-member committee that drafted the Constitution. “This is history and all this happened during the time of Congress.”

Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said Opposition lawmakers were reprimanded for small mistakes while those from the ruling party were treated far more leniently.

The special session of Parliament earlier began in the existing building on Monday before it was due to move to the new House complex a day later.