Protesters block highways in Mizoram for 3rd day; hundreds of vehicles stranded

AIZAWL: Protests spearheaded by the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) have brought traffic to a standstill on two critical routes in southern Mizoram—the Aizawl-Thenzawl-Lunglei (ATL) Road and National Highway 54(A) from Lunglei to Lawngtlai—leaving commuters, transporters of essential goods, and patients in dire straits. Police said at least 225 vehicles are currently stranded across the two highways.

The Lunglei unit of the MZP, the state’s apex student body, launched an indefinite road blockade three days ago, demanding the restoration of ₹44 crore meant for the maintenance of the ATL Road. According to the students, this fund was unjustly diverted by the state government.

“Protesters have set up blockades on two major roads severely disrupting daily life,” said Jerome Lalmuankima Hmar, superintendent of police of Lunglei district. “On the first day, ATL Road was blocked at Pukpui village on the outskirts of Lunglei. Another blockade is being organised at Zobawk that cuts off Lunglei and the Lawngtlai national highway.”

The SP confirmed that at least 225 vehicles are currently stranded across the two highways. “Supplies and drinking water have become scarce among the truckers,” he added.

In response, Chief Minister Lalduhoma stated that the government would allocate additional funds as necessary. “More funds which would overlap the fund diversion would be allocated on the basis of necessity,” he said, adding that “the ATL Road was being scrutinised by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to enhance better maintenance.”

But the MZP remains firm in its position. “They are ready to divert half of the allocated funds. From where will this government get additional funds?” asked Lalpeksanga Chenkual, adviser to the Lunglei MZP.

The student leaders insist that of the ₹90 crore originally earmarked for ATL Road maintenance, half— ₹44 crore—was siphoned off. “We demand the restoration of the funds being diverted, and above all, the Zoram People’s Movement government should deliver their poll promise to repair ATL Road,” Chenkual said.

Several other civil society groups have joined the protest, including the Lunglei District Maxi Cab Owners Association, Lunglei Thalai Pawl, Aizawl & Lunglei Maxi Cab Welfare Society, and Chhimbial Chhantu. The southern chapter of the influential Young Mizo Association has also weighed in.

In a statement, the YMA’s southern headquarters urged the state government to resolve the crisis and voiced its support for the protest “in the best interest of Lunglei district.”

The impact of the blockade is now being deeply felt by travelers—particularly those in need of urgent medical care. So far, the MZP has allowed only one vehicle to pass through the blockade: a truck carrying medicines and medical equipment.

The MZP has displayed placards at the blockade sites bearing the mobile phone number of the Mizoram chief minister, urging those in emergency situations to call him directly. The student body said the chief minister holds the authority to resolve the crisis and end the blockade.

“We received reports that stranded truckers are running out of rations and drinking water,” SP Hmar said. “We instructed them to file a complaint with the district magistrates in charge. The problem will be solved.”

Meanwhile, Sekhum branch YMA members have distributed free meals for truckers and passengers stranded due to the road blockade.