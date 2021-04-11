Protesting farmers block KMP Expressway in Haryana

Farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws began their 24-hour blockade of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway on Saturday in Haryana.

The blockade was in response to a call from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group of farmer unions, to intensify their protest. Traffic between Ganaur and Murthal towns in Sonepat were particularly hit.

Inderjit Singh, a leader of the Morcha, said only emergency vehicles were allowed to ply. Farmers from Sonepat brought their tractor-trollies and parked them in the middle of the six-lane highway, also known as the Western Peripheral Expressway. Lakha Sidhana, wanted by Delhi Police in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor parade, was seen at Kundli.

Traffic diversions

The protest stranded scores of commuters at Ganaur and Murthal. Heavy police force was deployed in Rohtak, Sonepat and Jhajjar districts on Saturday and made diversions.

On Friday, Sonepat superintendent of police Jashandeep Randhawa said people should try and avoid travelling on the expressway.

“Heavy vehicles coming from Ambala and Chandigarh on NH-44 may go towards North/East Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida via Karnal-Shamli-Baghpat-Khekra or from Panipat-Sanauli-Baghpat-Khekra to Ghaziabad and Noida. Similarly, vehicles going towards Gurugram can take NH-71A via Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari,” the SP said.

Light vehicles coming from Ambala and Chandigarh can travel to North/East Delhi and Noida/Ghaziabad via Baghpat, Khekra, Loni border from Bahalgarh, using NH-44.

“It is advised that commuters in light vehicles from Ambala to South/West Delhi and Gurugram take a diversion from Bahalgarh to Sonepat-Barota-Narela or Bahalgarh-Sonepat City-Barota-Lampur-Bawana,” the SP added.

